COVID-19: 186 new cases, 85 patients recover, 7 die

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,674 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 186 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 85 patients recovered, while seven died, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-56, Kumanovo-16, Shtip-8, Prilep-7, Tetovo-10, Struga-6, Veles-1, Bitola-6, Ohrid-2, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-18, Gevgelija-5, Strumica-12, Kriva Palanka-3, Radovish-2, Kochani-17, Probishtip-1, Makedonski Brod-1, Valandovo-1, Delchevo-4, Sveti Nikole-2, Kichevo-3 and Resen-1.

The Institute of Public Health registered 85 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje – 19, Debar-2, Shtip-4, Prilep-13, Tetovo-2, Struga-4, Ohrid-9, Gostivar-9, Gevgelija-5, Strumica-1, Kriva Palanka-1, Radovish-2, Kochani-2, Probishtip-1, Makedonski Brod-3, Berovo-4, Delchevo-1, Sveti Nikole-2 and Kichevo-1.

Seven patients died, one from Kumanovo (aged 53), two from Struga (aged 68 and 70), one from Gostivar (61), and three from Delchevo (aged 43, 60 and 78).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 16,274 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 13,635 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 675.

At the moment, there are 1,964 active cases across the country, of which 564 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 171,155 tests have been carried out in the country.