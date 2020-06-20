COVID-19: 185 new cases, 41 patients recover, 11 die

Skopje, 20 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Saturday that 185 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 11 patients have died, while 41 have recovered.

There were 1,364 tests made in the past 24 hours, the press release reads.

Most of the new cases are registered in Skopje (96), followed by Kumanovo (2), Debar (18), Shtip (4), Prilep (1), Tetovo (14), Struga (20), Veles (2), Bitola (2), Ohrid (7), Kavadarci (2), Gostivar (2), Kriva Palanka (1), Probishtip (1), Sveti Nikole (2), Kichevo (3) and Resen (8).

The Public Health Institute registered 41 patients who have recovered, including from Skopje-29, Kumanovo-1, Shtip-4, Tetovo-2, Veles-4, Gostivar-1.

Eleven people died in the past 24 hours – eight from Skopje, one from Kumanovo, one from Shtip and one from Tetovo.

A total of 5,005 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 50,384 tests. 1,904 people recovered and the death toll stands at 233. At the moment, there are 2,868 active cases across the country.