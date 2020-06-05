COVID-19: 180 new cases, 11 recover, 2 die

Skopje, 5 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Friday there were a total of 180 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

The Institute for Public Health has registered 11 recovered patients, of whom in Skopje 6, in Veles 4 and in Prilep 1.

Two patients have died – a 52-year-old man from Kumanovo and a 68-year-old woman from Skopje.

According to the Health Ministry, most of the new cases have again been registered in Skopje – 109, followed by Kumanovo – 26, Shtip – 15, Tetovo – 12, Gostivar – 8, Gevgelija – 2, and one each in Debar, Struga, Veles, Bitola, Valandovo, Sveti Nikole and Negotino.