COVID-19: 178 new cases, 71 patients recover, 4 die

Skopje, 20 September 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,368 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 178 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered, while four passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-42, Kumanovo-19, Kochani-17, Prilep-16, Tetovo-14, Strumica-13, Gostivar-11, Kichevo-8, Struga-5, Veles-5, Bitola-4, Gevgelija-4, Ohrid-3, Valandovo-3, Kriva Palanka-2, Radovish-2, Probishtip-2, Delchevo-2, Debar-1, Shtip-1, Kavadarci-1, Makedonski Brod-1, Vinica-1, Sveti Nikole-1.

Four patients passed away, two from Skopje (aged 59 and 61), one from Kumanovo (69) and one from Shtip (70).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 16,735 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 13,863 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 693.

At the moment, there are 2,179 active cases across the country, of which 598 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 175,465 tests performed in the country until now.