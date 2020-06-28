COVID-19: 176 new cases, 80 patients recover, 9 die

Skopje, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – There were 870 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 80 patients have recovered, while 9 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-61, Tetovo-22, Struga-19, Shtip-14, Ohrid-14, Kumanovo-8, Gostivar-7, Kichevo-6, Prilep-5, Resen-5, Veles-5, Bitola-3, Kochani-2, Debar-1, Strumica-1, Probishtip-1, Demir Hisar-1, Pehchevo-1.

Nine patients passed away, seven from Skopje (aged 56, 59, 62, 62, 73, 74, 88), one from Tetovo (aged 79) and one from Struga (aged 84).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 6,080 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 2,315 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 286.

At the moment, there are 3,479 active cases across the country, of which 1,978 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 58,765 tests performed in the country until now.