COVID-19: 175 new cases, 18 patients recover, 5 die

Skopje, 11 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Thursday that 175 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 18 patients have recovered, while five have passed away.

Most of new cases are registered in Skopje (131), then Kumanovo (24), Shtip (2), Prilep (2), Tetovo (5), Struga (2), Veles (4), Ohrid (1), Gostivar (2) and Sveti Nikole (2).

The Institute for Public Health said that 18 patients have recovered, of which in Skopje – 12, Shtip – 1, Tetovo – 3, Veles – 2.

A 72-year-old man from Prilep passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, while three people from Skopje, aged 60, 64 and 59, as well as a 72-year old man from Gostivar, died at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje.

There were 971 tests made in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 40,004 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the country has registered 3,538 cases. 1,682 people recovered and the number of active cases is 1,687.

Death toll has reached 169.