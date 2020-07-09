COVID-19: 168 new cases, 70 patients recover, 3 die

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,470 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 168 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia with 83 reported in Skopje, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

In addition to the capital, new cases were also registered in Kumanovo (8), Debar (2), Shtip (6), Prilep (3), Tetovo (26), Struga (5), Bitola (2), Ohrid (8), Gostivar (8), Kriva Palanka (1), Krushevo (1), Kochani (1), Probishtip (2), Makedonski Brod (1), Sveti Nikole (4), Kichevo (6), and Resen (1).

Three patients died in the same period, including two patients from Skopje and one from Gostivar.

The Institute of Public Health registered 70 people who have recovered from the disease, said the press release.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 7,572 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 3,624 people have recovered.

The death toll stands at 362.

At the moment, there are 3,586 active cases across the country, of which 1,928 in the capital Skopje.

A total of 72,690 tests have been carried out in the country so far.