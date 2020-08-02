COVID-19: 166 new cases, 185 patients recover, 4 die

Skopje, 2 August 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,419 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 166 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 185 patients have recovered, while 4 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-47, Shtip-23, Kumanovo-17, Gostivar-15, Tetovo-12, Kichevo-12, Makedonski Brod-10, Kavadarci-9, Struga-7, Ohrid-3, Vinica-2, Sveti Nikole-2, Negotino-2, Debar-1, Bitola-1, Gevgelija-1, Strumica-1, Demir Hisar-1.

Four patients passed away, one from Skopje (aged 77), one from Kichevo (72), one from Shtip (58) and one from Bitola (70).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 11,054 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 6,882 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 497.

At the moment, there are 3,675 active cases across the country, of which 1,372 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 105,357 tests performed in the country until now.