COVID-19: 163 new cases, 40 patients recover, 3 die

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,074 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 163 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered, while three passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-70, Tetovo-25, Shtip-14, Gostivar-11, Ohrid-9, Debar-6, Sveti Nikole-4, Resen-4, Struga-4, Kavadarci-3, Kochani-3, Kumanovo-2, Prilep-2, Veles-2, Kriva Palanka-2, Bitola-1 and Strumica 1.

Three patients passed away, two from Skopje (aged 83 and 71), and a 42-year-old patient from Resen.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 5,758 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 2,206 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 268.

At the moment, there are 3,284 active cases across the country, of which 1,862 in the capital Skopje.