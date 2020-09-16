COVID-19: 163 new cases, 132 patients recover, 7 die

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,721 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 163 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 132 patients have recovered, while seven passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-33, Strumica-18, Kumanovo-17, Tetovo-13, Kochani-11, Gostivar-8, Prilep-7, Delchevo-7, Veles-6, Shtip-5, Kavadarci-5, Bitola-4, Debar-3, Struga-3, Gevgelija-3, Kichevo-3, Ohrid-2, Kriva Palanka-2, Radovish-2, Resen-2, Vinica-2, Valandovo-2, Makedonski Brod-2, Probishtip-1, Demir Hisar-1 and Sveti Nikole-1.

Seven patients passed away, two from Struga (aged 78 and 80), one from Kochani (77), one from Strumica (44), one from Skopje (72), one from Bitola (79) and one from Gostivar (79).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 16,088 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 13,550 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 668.

At the moment, there are 1,870 active cases across the country, of which 526 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 169,481 tests performed in the country until now.