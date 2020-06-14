COVID-19: 162 new cases, 9 patients die, 5 recover

Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Sunday that 162 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 9 patients have died, while 5 have recovered.

Most of the new cases are registered in Skopje (92), then Kumanovo (3), Debar (5), Shtip (1), Prilep (2), Tetovo (32), Struga (3), Ohrid (4), Gostivar (2), Gevgelija (1), Strumica (1), Kriva Palanka (1), Sveti Nikole (1), and Resen (14).

Of the recovered patients, two are from Skopje, two from Prilep, and one from Tetovo.

A 62-year-old man from Tetovo and a 62-year-old man from Skopje died at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. Another two people from Skopje, a man aged 69 and a woman aged 73, as well as a 70-year-old woman from Veles, died at the “8 Sepember” hospital in Skopje.

An 81-year-old woman died at the hospital in Prilep, while a 59-year-old man died at the hospital in Tetovo. A 69-year-old man from Struga died at the hospital in Ohrid. The Health Ministry adds that a 58-year-old woman died at the hospital in Gostivar on June 11 and tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem.

There were 778 tests made in the past 24 hours, the press release reads.

A total of 43,040 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the country has registered 4,057 cases. 1,710 people recovered and the number of active cases is 2,159.

Death toll has reached 188.