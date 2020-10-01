0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderSociety

COVID-19: 162 new cases, 109 patients recover, 4 die

Out of 1,350 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 162 new cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 1 October 2020 16:22
