COVID-19: 160 new cases, 368 patients recover, 3 die

Skopje, 14 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 2,172 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 160 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-38, Kumanovo-19, Debar-1, Shtip-10, Prilep-4, Tetovo-20, Struga-9, Veles-3, Bitola-1, Ohrid-4, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-13, Strumica-2, Kochani-4, Probishtip-1, Demir Hisar-3, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehcevo-2, Berovo-2, Valandovo-1, Vinica-2, Delchevo-1, Sveti Nikole-5, Kichevo-8 and Negotino-1.

Three patients died, of which two from Skopje (aged 60 and 72) and one from Gostivar (53), the press release read.

The Institute of Public Health registered 368 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-117, Kumanovo-34, Debar-60, Shtip-18, Prilep-5, Tetovo-32, Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-42, Gevgelija-2, Strumica-13, Kriva Palanka-9, Radovish-1, Krushevo-1, Kochani-2, Probishtip-3, Makedonski Brod-1, Berovo-1, Vinica-1, Sveti Nikole-16, Kichevo-1, Resen-1 and Negotino-3.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 12,515 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 9,030 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 535.

At the moment, there are 2,950 active cases in the country, of which 986 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 123,122 tests have been carried out in the country.