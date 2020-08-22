COVID-19: 159 new cases, 75 patients recover, 6 die

Skopje, 22 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,733 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 159 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-32, Kumanovo-25, Debar-1, Shtip-8, Prilep-7, Tetovo-9, Struga-15, Veles-2, Bitola-1, Ohrid-4, Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-22, Gevgelija-5, Strumica-1, Radovish-1, Kochani-2, Pehchevo-1, Berovo-9, Vinica-2, Delchevo-4, and Kichevo-3.

The Institute of Public Health registered 75 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-27, Kumanovo-1, Debar-3, Shtip-8, Prilep-1, Tetovo-1, Veles-2, Bitola-4, Gostivar-9, Krushevo-1, Kochani-1, Makedonski Brod-1, Vinica-1, Kichevo-13, and Negotino-2.

Six patients died, of which four from Skopje (aged 77, 80, 85 and 86), one from Gostivar (61), and one from Shtip (76), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 13,458 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 10,052 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 563.

At the moment, there are 2,843 active cases in the country, of which 829 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 136,051 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.