COVID-19: 159 new cases, 212 patients recover, 5 die

Skopje, 28 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 2,018 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 159 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-45, Kumanovo-26, Debar-9, Shtip-10, Prilep-12, Tetovo-5, Struga-4, Veles-4, Bitola-2, Ohrid-2, Kavadarci-7, Gostivar-6, Strumica-4, Kriva Palanka-6, Kochani-2, Probishtip-2, Pehchevo-3, Berovo-1, Delchevo-3, Kratovo-1, Sveti Nikole-1 and Kichevo-1.

The Institute of Public Health registered 212 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-35, Kumanovo-42, Shtip-49, Prilep-3, Tetovo-10, Struga-2, Bitola-4, Ohrid-1, Gostivar-45, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-1, Radovish-6, Probishtip-6, Makedonski Brod-3, Sveti Nikole-1, Kichevo-2.

Five patients died, of which one from Skopje (aged 61), two from Debar (aged 43 and 86), one from Kichevo (62) and one from Demir Hisar (70), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 14,163 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 10,933 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 590.

At the moment, there are 2,640 active cases in the country, of which 854 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 145,705 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.