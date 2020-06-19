COVID-19: 156 new cases, 6 patients die, 27 recover

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – In the past 24 hours, 156 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia from 1,227 tests, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Of the confirmed cases, 100 were recorded in Skopje, followed by Kumanovo-11, Debar-1, Shtip-6, Prilep-1, Tetovo-19, Struga-2, Veles-6, Bitola-1, Ohrid-1, Kavadarci-1, Gostivar-1, Gevgelija-1, Kochani-3, Kratovo-1, Sveti Nikole-1.

The Public Health Institute registered 27 patients who have recovered, including from Skopje-10, Shtip-3, Tetovo-10, Veles-1, Bitola-1, Negotino-2.

A total of six coronavirus patients, aged between 66 and 76, have died in the past 24 hours, four of which from Skopje and two from Tetovo.

Moreover, 13 new patients have been admitted for hospital treatment at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases where a total of 99 people are being treated for COVID-19 and 16 at the “8 September” hospital, for a total of 126.

In Bitola, 30 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, while in Shtip 19. A total of 72 patients are currently being treated at the infectious diseases wards in Tetovo, Ohrid, Veles, Kumanovo and Prilep, the Health Ministry said.