COVID-19: 155 new cases, 127 patients recover, 2 die

Skopje, 7 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,845 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 155 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

Most of the new cases were reported in Skopje – 51, followed by Gostivar – 22, Kavadarci – 14, Shtip – 13, Kumanovo – 11, Tetovo – 10, Ohrid – 6, Makedonski Brod – 5, Prilep – 4, Demir Hisar – 4, Kichevo – 3, Struga – 3, Debar – 2, Negotino – 2, Vinica – 2, Bitola – 1, Gevgelija – 1, and Probishtip – 1.

The Institute of Public Health registered 127 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje – 40, Kumanovo – 17, Shtip – 22, Prilep – 6, Veles – 2, Bitola – 2, Gostivar – 5, Radovish – 10, Krushevo – 1, Probishtip – 5, Demir Hisar – 1, Makedonski Brod – 3, Kratovo – 1, Sveti Nikole – 12.

Two patients passed away, including an 80-year-old patient from Skopje and a 74-year-old patient from Shtip, the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 11,554 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 7,607 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 519.

At the moment, there are 3,428 active cases in the country, of which 1,241 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 111,791 tests have been carried out in the country.