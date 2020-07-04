COVID-19: 147 new cases, 111 patients recover, 6 die

Skopje, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,296 tests conducted in the past 24 hours in North Macedonia, 147 new COVID-19 cases were registered, including 64 in Skopje.

The capital is followed by Kumanovo (8), Shtip (6), Prilep (3), Tetovo (16), Struga (7), Veles (5), Bitola (4), Ohrid (5), Gostivar (9), Strumica (1), Kriva Palanka (1), Kochani (1), Probishtip (1), Kratovo (1), Sveti Nikole (7), Kichevo (4), and Resen (4), the Health Ministry said Saturday.

The Institute of Public Health on Friday registered 111 patients who have recovered.

Six people died of coronavirus-related complications, including three patients from Skopje, one from Kumanovo, one from Shtip and one from Berovo.

A total of 6,932 cases have been registered in North Macedonia since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

2,987 people have recovered.

Death toll has climbed to 334.

The number of active cases in the country totals 3,611. Most of the active cases are registered in Skopje – 1,987.