COVID-19: 145 new cases, 216 patients recover, 2 die

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,772 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 145 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-32, Kumanovo-15, Debar-5, Shtip-8, Prilep-8, Tetovo-9, Struga-4, Veles-2, Bitola-4, Ohrid-4, Kavadarci-2, Gostivar-12, Gevgelija-1, Strumica-5, Kriva Palanka-2, Kochani-3, Probishtip-2, Pehchevo-5, Berovo-1, Vinica-2, Delchevo-8, Sveti Nikole-4, Kichevo-6 and Negotino-1.

The Institute of Public Health recorded 216 recovered patients, of which from Skopje-55, Kumanovo-31, Debar-4, Shtipтип-10, Prilep-4, Tetovo-14, Struga-10, Veles-2, Bitola-5, Kavadarci-6, Gostivar-39, Gevgelija-1, Strumica-1, Kriva Palanka-1, Kochani-4, Probishtip-1, Demir Hisar-4, Makedonski Brod-2, Berovo-2, Vinica-3, Delchevo-3, Sveti Nikole-4, Kichevo-10, the press release reads.

Moreover, two COVID-19 patients passed away, one from Debar (aged 67) and one from Struga (aged 48).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 14,600 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 11,741 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 606.

At the moment, there are 2,253 active cases in the country, of which 757 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 151,706 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.