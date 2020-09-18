COVID-19: 144 new cases, 97 patients recover, 8 die

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,545 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 144 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97 patients have recovered, while eight passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-27, Strumica-15, Prilep-13, Tetovo-13, Kochani-13, Kumanovo-11, Gostivar-8, Radovish-8, Shtip-5, Bitola-5, Veles-4, Debar-3, Delchevo-3, Ohrid-2, Gevgelija-2, Krushevo-2, Berovo-2, Kichevo-2, Resen-2, Kavadarci-1, Kriva Palanka-1, Makedonski Brod-1, Vinica-1.

Eight patients passed away, one from Kumanovo (aged 48), one from Shtip (65), two from Prilep (62 and 83), one from Tetovo (69), one from Strumica (39), one from Vinica (63) and one from Kichevo (56).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 16,417 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 13,732 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 683.

At the moment, there are 2,002 active cases across the country, of which 567 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 172,700 tests performed in the country until now.