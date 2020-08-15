COVID-19: 141 new cases, 93 patients recover, 4 die

Skopje, 15 August 2020 (MIA) – There were 2,006 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 141 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 93 patients have recovered, while four passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-51, Kumanovo-19, Struga-16, Shtip-15, Prilep-6, Tetovo-6, Bitola-4, Debar-2, Veles-2, Ohrid-2, Gostivar-2, Probishtip-2, Makedonski Brod-2, Vinica-2, Sveti Nikole-2, Kichevo-2, Kavadarci-1, Gevgelija-1, Radovish-1, Berovo-1, Delchevo-1, Negotino-1.

Four patients passed away, two from Skopje (aged 54 and 55), one from Kavadarci (69) and one from Sveti Nikole (70).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 12,653 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 9,123 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 539.

At the moment, there are 2,991 active cases across the country, of which 1,007 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 125,128 tests performed in the country until now.