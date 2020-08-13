COVID-19: 141 new cases, 175 patients recover, 2 die

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,848 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 141 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-48, Kumanovo-21, Debar-2, Shtip-15, Prilep-1, Struga-1, Bitola-7, Kavadarci-9, Gostivar-4, Gevgelija-1, Strumica-4, Kochani-4, Probishtip-2, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-4, Berovo-1, Vinica-7, Sveti Nikole-3, Kichevo-5, and Negotino-1.

The Institute of Public Health registered 175 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-37, Kumanovo-27, Shtip-56, Prilep-3, Tetovo-5, Bitola-1, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-14, Gevgelija-5, Radovish-2, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-1, Sveti Nikole-11, Kichevo-7, and Resen-1.

Two patients died, of which one from Skopje (aged 88) and one from Kichevo (80), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 12,357 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 8,662 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 532.

At the moment, there are 3,163 active cases in the country, of which 1,067 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 120,950 tests have been carried out in the country.