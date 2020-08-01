COVID-19: 138 new cases, 144 patients recover, 7 die

Skopje, 1 August 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,621 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 138 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 144 patients have recovered, while 7 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-47, Kumanovo-17, Shtip-16, Debar-10, Gostivar-10, Makedonski Brod-6, Veles-5, Bitola-5, Kochani-5, Kichevo-3, Prilep-2, Tetovo-2, Ohrid-2, Vinica-2, Kavadarci-1, Kriva Palanka-1, Probishtip-1, Demir Hisar-1, Kratovo-1, Resen-1.

Seven patients passed away, two from Skopje (aged 64 and 67), one from Makedonski Brod (53), one from Kichevo (41), one from Bitola (27), one from Debar (78) and one from Shtip (64).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 10,891 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 6,698 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 493.

At the moment, there are 3,700 active cases across the country, of which 1,426 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 103,938 tests performed in the country until now.