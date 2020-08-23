COVID-19: 137 new cases, 58 patients recover, 1 dies

Skopje, 23 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,414 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 137 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-53, Kumanovo-19, Shtip-8, Tetovo-4, Struga-2, Veles-6, Bitola-7, Gostivar-10, Gevgelija-2, Strumica-1, Kriva Palanka-2, Probishtip-2, Makedonski Brod-3, Berovo-2, Delchevo-5, Sveti Nikole-6, Kichevo-3, and Negotino-2.

The Institute of Public Health registered 58 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-22, Shtip-1, Prilep-1, Tetovo-3, Struga-11, Bitola-2, Ohrid-9, Gostivar-5, Demir Hisar-3, and Vinica-1.

One patient from Debar, aged 63, died, the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 13,595 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 10,110 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 564.

At the moment, there are 2,921 active cases in the country, of which 861 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 137,465 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.