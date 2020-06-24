COVID-19: 136 new cases, 43 patients recover, 8 die

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,208 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 136 new COVID-19 cases registered in North Macedonia, of which 80 in Skopje, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

New cases were also reported in Tetovo-24, Kumanovo-6, Ohrid-5, Gostivar-4, Resen-4, Veles-3, Prilep-3, Shtip-1, Struga-1, Strumica-1, Kriva Palanka-1, Kochani-1, Kichevo-1 and Negotino-1.

Eight patients passed away, two each from Skopje, Kumanovo and Tetovo, and one each from Veles and Kichevo.

The Institute of Public Health registered 43 patients who have recovered.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 5,445 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 2,091 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 259.

At the moment, there are 3,095 active cases across the country, of which 1,785 in the capital Skopje.