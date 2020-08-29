COVID-19: 131 new cases, 81 patients recover, 6 die

Skopje, 29 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,297 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 131 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-34, Kumanovo-20, Shtip-5, Prilep-8, Struga-3, Veles-1, Bitola-2, Ohrid-4, Kavadarci-2, Gostivar-12, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Radovish-1, Kochani- 3, Makedonski Brod-1, Berovo-6, Valandovo-1, Vinica-6, Delchevo-10, Kratovo-1 and Sveti Nikole-5.

The Institute of Public Health registered 81 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-27, Debar-1, Shtip-10, Tetovo-11, Struga-5, Bitola-1, Gostivar-9, Strumica-5, Radovish-1, Kochani-1, Vinica-4, Delchevo-3 and Kichevo-3.

Six patients died, of which one from Ohrid (aged 56), two from Skopje (aged 63 and 80), two from Prilep (62 and 54) and one from Shtip (85), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 14,293 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 11,014 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 596.

At the moment, there are 2,683 active cases in the country, of which 856 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 147,002 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.