COVID-19: 130 new cases, 152 patients recover, 2 die

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,742 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 130 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-40, Kumanovo-6, Shtip-13, Prilep-5, Tetovo-13, Struga-4, Bitola-3, Ohrid-6, Kavadarci-2, Gostivar-18, Strumica-1, Probishtip-2, Berovo-1, Vinica-5, Delchvo-4 and Kichevo-7.

The Institute of Public Health registered 152 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-87, Kumanovo-18, Shtip-14, Prilep-2, Tetovo-6, Bitola-4, Gostivar-9, Makedonski Brod-1, Kichvo-5 and Resen-6.

Two patients died, of which one from Skopje (aged 70) and one from Shtip (75), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 12,970 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 9,513 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 549.

At the moment, there are 2,908 active cases in the country, of which 905 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 128,938 tests have been carried out in the country.