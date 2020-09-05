COVID-19: 127 new cases, 95 patients recover, 5 die

Skopje, 5 September 2020 (MIA) – Out of 1,574 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 127 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release Saturday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-43, Kumanovo-11, Debar-1, Shtip-4, Prilep-8, Tetovo-4, Struga-5, Veles-1, Bitola-1, Ohrid-4, Gostivar-10, Gevgelija-3, Strumica-5, Kriva Palanka-5, Kochani-2, Probishtip-3, Makedonski Brod-1, Pehchevo-3, Berovo-3, Delchevo-7, Kratovo-1, Kichevo-2.

The Institute of Public Health recorded 95 recovered patients from all over the country, the press release reads.

Moreover, five coronavirus patients passed away, of which one from Kumanovo (aged 61), one from Shtip (81), two from Gostivar (76 and 81) and one from Prilep (53).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 14,998 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 12,149 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 614.

At the moment, there are 2,235 active cases in the country, of which 761 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 156,522 tests have been carried out.