COVID-19: 126 new cases, 48 patients recover, 4 die

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,140 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 48 patients have recovered, while 4 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-66, Tetovo-19, Shtip-15, Kumanovo-6, Kavadarci-4, Prilep-3, Resen-3, Struga-2, Veles-2, Gostivar-2, Probishtip-2, Bitola-1 and Sveti Nikole-1.

Four patients passed away, one from Skopje (aged 56), one from Prilep (aged 83), one from Tetovo (aged 56), one from Gostivar (aged 71).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 6,334 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 2,475 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 302.

At the moment, there are 3,557 active cases across the country, of which 2,007 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 60,773 tests performed in the country until now.