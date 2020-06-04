COVID-19: 120 new cases, 16 recovered, 2 die

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Thursday there were 120 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, of which 67 in Skopje, 19 in Kumanovo, 16 in Shtip, 9 in Tetovo, 4 in Prilep, 2 in Veles and 1 each in Gostivar, Negotino and Strumica.

Sixteen patients have recovered, while a 65-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man passed away.

The new cases bring the tally to 2,611 cases, 1,621 recovered patients, 147 deaths and 843 active cases.

There were 953 tests over the past day, bringing the total to 33,114.