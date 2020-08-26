COVID-19: 119 new cases, 297 patients recover, 5 die

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 2,065 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 119 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-53, Kumanovo-9, Shtip-4, Prilep-13, Tetovo-4, Struga-2, Veles-1, Bitola-1, Ohrid-1, Gostivar-6, Kriva Palanka-1, Radovish-1, Kochani-3, Pehchevo-2, Berovo-5, Delchevo-6, Sveti Nikole-3, Kichevo-3, and Negotino-1.

The Institute of Public Health registered 297 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-56, Kumanovo-9, Shtip-37, Prilep-3, Tetovo-4, Struga-85, Veles-13, Bitola-6, Ohrid-34, Gostivar-20, Strumica-3, Kriva Palanka-2, Probishtip-3, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-4, Vinica-1, Kratovo-1, and Kichevo-15.

Five patients died, of which two from Skopje (aged 49 and 50), one from Tetovo (46), one from Kumanovo (63) and one from Prilep (82), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 13,914 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 10,507 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 578.

At the moment, there are 2,829 active cases in the country, of which 884 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 142,158 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.