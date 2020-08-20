COVID-19: 118 new cases, 127 patients recover, 3 die

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,653 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 118 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-55, Kumanovo-12, Debar-1, Shtip-5, Prilep-9, Tetovo-6, Struga-1, Veles-2, Bitola-1, Ohrid-3, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-2, Strumica-1, Kriva Palanka-2, Kochani-1, Probishtip-1, Berovo-1, Vinica-3, Delchevo-2, Kratovo-1, Sveti Nikole-1 and Kichevo-4.

The Institute of Public Health registered 127 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-22, Kumanovo-11, Shtip-11, Struga-37, Veles-3, Bitola-6, Ohrid-13, Kavadarci-11, Gostivar-1, Demir Hisar-3, Vinica-4 and Kichevo-5.

Three patients died, of which one from Tetovo (aged 64), one from Shtip (82) and one from Struga (74), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 13,194 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 9,752 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 554.

At the moment, there are 2,888 active cases in the country, of which 949 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 132,493 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.