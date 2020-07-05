COVID-19: 115 new cases, 40 patients recover, 7 die

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,032 tests conducted in the past 24 hours in North Macedonia, 115 new COVID-19 cases were registered, including 53 in Skopje.

The capital is followed by Kumanovo (4), Debar (6), Shtip (3), Prilep (6), Tetovo (8), Struga (13), Veles (1), Ohrid (8), Gostivar (5), Probishtip (1), Sveti Nikole (1), Kichevo (4), and Resen (2), the Health Ministry said Sunday.

The Institute of Public Health on Friday registered 40 patients who have recovered.

Seven people died of coronavirus-related complications, including five patients from Skopje, one from Tetovo and one from Krushevo.

A total of 7,046 cases have been registered in North Macedonia since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

3,027 people have recovered.

Death toll has climbed to 341.

The number of active cases in the country totals 3,678. Most of the active cases are registered in Skopje – 2,007.