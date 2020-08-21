COVID-19: 115 new cases, 225 patients recover, 3 die

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,825 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 115 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-32, Kumanovo-7, Debar-8, Shtip-14, Prilep-2, Tetovo-10, Veles-2, Ohrid-3, Gostivar-11, Gevgelija-3, Kriva Palanka-3, Kochani-1, Probishtip-1, Berovo-8, Delchevo-3, Sveti Nikole-4 and Kichevo-3.

The Institute of Public Health registered 225 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-146, Kumanovo-15, Shtip-5, Prilep-2, Tetovo-10, Struga-1, Bitola-10, Ohrid-1, Kavadarci-3, Gostivar-10, Strumica-6, Radovish-1, Probishtip-3, Demir Hisar-3, Valandovo-1, Vinica-1, Kichevo-5 and Negotino-2.

Three patients died, of which two from Skopje (aged 62 and 68) and one from Struga (68), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 13,308 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 9,977 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 557.

At the moment, there are 2,774 active cases in the country, of which 833 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 134,318 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.