COVID-19: 113 new cases, 6 patients die, 259 recover

Skopje, 6 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,543 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 113 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia.

The majority of these were reported in Skopje – 35, followed by Shtip – 23, Gostivar – 15, Kumanovo – 12, Bitola – 7, Ohrid – 6, Tetovo – 5, Kochani – 2, Demir Hisar – 2, Prilep – 1, Struga – 1, Probishtip – 1, Makedonski Brod – 1, Valandovo – 1 and Vinica – 1, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

Six patients passed away, three from Skopje (aged 64, 22 and 83), one from Kumanovo (72), one from Struga (48) and one from Ohrid (75).

The Institute of Public Health registered 259 recovered patients. Of these in Skopje – 103, Kumanovo – 13, Debar – 1, Shtip – 75, Tetovo – 31, Bitola – 2, Kavadarci – 2, Gostivar – 19, Kochani – 2, Probishtip – 2, Demir Hisar – 1, Kratovo – 2, Sveti Nikole – 4 and Resen – 2, the press release read.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 11,399 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 7,480 people have recovered.

The death toll stands at 517.

At the moment, there are 3,402 active cases across the country, of which 1,231 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 109,946 tests performed in the country until now.