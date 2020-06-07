COVID-19: 111 new cases, two people died, six patients recovered

Skopje, 7 June 2020 (MIA) – 111 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours. Two people died and six patients recovered. A total of 854 test were performed in the same period.

Today’s tally brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the onset of the epidemic in North Macedonia to 3,025.

1,646 patients recovered and the number of active cases stands at 1,226, most of them in the capital Skopje.

Death toll has climbed to 153, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Most of the new cases are registered in Skopje-63, followed by Kumanovo (11), Shtip (12), Tetovo (8), Veles (3), Ohrid (1), Gostivar (3), Kriva Palanka (1), and Kochani (9).

The Institute of Public Health on Sunday registered six recovered patients – one in Prilep, four in Tetovo and one in Bitola.

A 53-year-old woman from Struga and a 80-year-old man from Prilep died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

Of the 854 tests, 103 were performed as part of the kindergarten screening in Shtip and Kochani. Nine tests of members of the staff of a kindergarten in Kochani came back positive for COVID-19.