COVID-19: 108 new cases, 112 patients recover, 2 die

Skopje, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,902 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 108 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-45, Kumanovo-18, Debar-1, Shtip-11, Prilep-3, Tetovo-2, Struga-4, Veles-4, Gostivar-9, Strumica-2, Vinica-2, Delchevo-4, and Sveti Nikole-3.

The Institute of Public Health registered 112 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-32, Debar-1, Shtip-20, Prilep-4, Tetovo-4, Veles-3, Bitola-5, Gostivar-11, Kochani-2, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-8, Sveti Nikole-9, and Kichevo-12.

Two patients from Kumanovo died, one aged 64 and the other 72, the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 13,076 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 9,625 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 551.

At the moment, there are 2,900 active cases in the country, of which 917 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 130,840 tests have been carried out in the country.