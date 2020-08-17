COVID-19: 103 new cases, 187 patients recover, 3 die

Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 912 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 103 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

The majority of the new cases were registered in Kumanovo-26, followed by Gostivar-15, Skopje-13, Prilep-7, Demir Hisar-7, Kavadarci-6, Shtip-5, Vinica-5, Tetovo-3, Sveti Nikole-3, Ohrid-2, Gevgelija-2, Kriva Palanka-2, Kichevo-2, Delchevo-2, Strumica-1, Berovo-1 and Negotino-1.

The Institute of Public Health registered 187 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-60, Shtip-17, Prilep-4, Tetovo-12, Struga-19, Bitola-2, Ohrid-16, Kavadarci-13, Gostivar-11, Kriva Palanka-2, Krushevo-1, Kochani-5, Demir Hisar-2, Makedonski Brod-3, Berovo-3, Vinica-10, Kratovo-1, Sveti Nikole-2, Kichevo-2 and Resen-2.

Three patients died, of which one from Skopje (aged 69), one from Veles (35), and one from Makedonski Brod (77), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 12,840 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 9,361 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 547.

At the moment, there are 2,932 active cases in the country, of which 953 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 127,196 tests have been carried out in the country.