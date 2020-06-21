COVID-19: 101 new cases, 22 patients recover, 5 die

Skopje, 21 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Sunday that 101 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 5 patients have died, while 22 have recovered.

There were 776 tests made in the past 24 hours, the press release reads.

Most of the new cases are registered in Skopje (57), followed by Kumanovo (13), Debar (1), Shtip (3), Tetovo (19), Struga (1), Veles (1), Bitola (2), Ohrid (1), Gostivar (1) and Resen (2).

Five people died in the past 24 hours – two from Kumanovo, one from Skopje, Struga and Gostivar each.

The Public Health Institute registered 22 patients who have recovered, including from Skopje-11, Tetovo-10, Veles-1.

A total of 5,106 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 51,160 tests. 1,926 people recovered and the death toll stands at 238. At the moment, there are 2,942 active cases across the country.