COVID-19: 10 new cases, 5 patients recover, 1 dies

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – 10 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while five patients have recovered and one passed away, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Tuesday.

The recovered patients, he underlined, are from Skopje and Negotino. New coronavirus cases, Filipche added, have been registered in Skopje – 6, Kumanovo – 2, Prilep – 1, Veles – 1, while a 60-year old COVID-19 patient from Delchevo passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

The tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic is now 1.674, the Minister said. Of these 1,205 people have recovered, 92 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 377.

The number of recovered healthcare workers, he underlined, is rising and so is the number of municipalities with no active cases.

“Three people were admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours, where a total of 41 coronavirus patients are being treated at the moment. 13 new patients were hospitalized at the ‘8 September’ hospital in Skopje, where the coronavirus patients tally is 25. A total of 64 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Bitola, Shtip, Prilep, Veles, Kumanovo and Tetovo,” Filipche said.

In the past 24 hours, he added, 189 coronavirus tests were carried out in North Macedonia, adding that the declining number of tests is due to the fewer number of people who show COVID-19 symptoms.