Court to deliver verdict in ‘Racket’ trial

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – The Skopje-based Criminal Court is set to deliver a verdict in the ‘Racket’ case on Thursday, following a six-month long court trial.

Recognizing the great public interest in the case witnessed over the course of the trial, the court has decided to have the verdict announced at the Supreme Court.

‘Racket’ case defendants Bojan Jovanovski and Katica Janeva are charged with extorting money from businessman Orce Kamchev, who is indicted in the ‘Empire’ case, to be released from detention in return.

In delivering their closing arguments in the trial, Jovanovski and Janeva denied guilt and said they hadn’t committed the crime they were charged with.

According to them, the prosecution had failed to present evidence for the charges filed against them. Jovanovski said the whole process was a political persecution, while Janeva called it a slander.

The Public Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption filed in October 2019 an indictment against Bojan Jovanovski, Katica Janeva and Zoran Milevski-Kicheec. During the first hearing in the ‘Racket’ case, which took place December 3 in 2019, the third defendant Zoran Milevski-Kicheec pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years in jail. Defendants Jovanovski and Janeva pleaded not guilty.