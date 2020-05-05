Court rejects witness request in ‘Racket’ case trial

Skopje, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – A request submitted by first defendant in the ‘Racket’ case, Bojan Jovanovski, to have former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) director Goran Nikolovski testify in the trial, was denied by the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Tuesday.

The defendant’s attorney, Sasho Dukovski, protested the decision, saying that much more irrelevant witnesses have been put on the stand.

The Court also excluded Tuesday a portion of the evidence submitted by defendant Katica Janeva, but admitted into evidence her father’s bank statement and her private lawsuit against Bojan Jovanovski.

“The private lawsuit was filed March 13, 2020, on grounds of unauthorized recording. The court is yet to take any action,” said Janeva’s attorney Irena Frchkovska.

The ‘Racket’ case trial is set to resume May 7, when defendant Bojan Jovanovski will present his defense.

The Public Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption filed in October 2019 an indictment against Bojan Jovanovski, Katica Janeva and Zoran Milevski-Kicheec.

The first defendant is suspected of committing the crime of “money laundering and other proceeds of crime,” while the two other defendants are suspected of “acceptance of a reward for unlawful influence.” The second defendant is also charged with committing the crime of “abuse of power and authority.”

During the first hearing in the ‘Racket’ case, which took place December 3 in 2019, the third defendant Zoran Milevski-Kicheec pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years in jail.