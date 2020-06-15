Court hearing begins for 15 arrested Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders

Court proceedings open on Monday for the 15 pro-democracy activists arrested recently amid a police crackdown on key figures of the anti-government protest movement.

Among the 15 people arrested along with other prominent legislators and activists on April 18 were the founder of popular pan-democratic tabloid Apple Daily and media mogul, Jimmy Lai, and the founder of Hong Kong‘s Democratic Party, Martin Lee QC.

Charges included violating the public order ordinance by participating in three unauthorized assemblies that took place August 18, October 1 and October 18 last year. Some will face additional charges for announcing an unauthorised public procession on September 13 and October 19th.

Since January, the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily paused Hong Kong‘s protests, with social distancing laws further facilitating the shutdown of legal mass gatherings.

Hong Kong marked one year of anti-government protests on June 9. A moratorium on gatherings continues to make it difficult for event organisers to get approval from the police.

Hong Kong polician Avery Ng, one of the activists due in court on Monday, said he felt numb about the proceedings.

“I’ve been expecting the worst,” Ng said. “The national security law might not effect us now, but any single speech or call to action could be based on Chinese law. [Which means] They can continue to push for more charges against us.”

On June 12, Hong Kongäs parliament passed a controversial National Anthem Bill, making it an chargeable offence to insult the song.

In May, Beijing’s National Peoples Congress voted 2,878 to 1 in favour of passing a National Security bill in Hong Kong, effectively overriding local legislation.