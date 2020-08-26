Court excludes public from ‘International Association’ case hearing

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – At the request of defendant Frosina Remenski, the court excluded the public from Wednesday’s hearing in the ‘International Association’ case trial, during which surveillance tapes from the search of her home were set to be presented.

The former MP said that tapes will be used to prove the illegality of the search of her home, used to secure evidence for the case in which she, alongside Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, is indicted for committing fraud.

“We’ve submitted evidence suggesting unauthorised entry and search of my home. Tapes will be compared with the prosecution’s claims. In this case, the search was conducted improperly, due to lack of threat of an armed attack or resistance, which would give the right to enter without owners’ permission and presence,” Remenski said.