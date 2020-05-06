Country to benefit from declaring Shar Mountain, Osogovo Mountains protected zones, says Environment Minister Nuredini

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – Declaring Shar Mountain and Osogovo Mountains protected zones goes in line with achieving national, strategic, and international nature protection goals. The country, as well as local municipalities and population, will benefit from this decision, Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini told a news conference Wednesday.

Once the process is finalized, he added, opportunities for cooperation with neighboring countries will increase and Shar Mountain will become of one Europe’s largest national parks. Declaring these areas protected zones also goes in line with implementing EU directives.

“Proper management of protected zones will benefit the local economy. It will also help protect and promote sustainable use of natural resources and repopulate villages by developing eco-tourism, agriculture, etc,” the Minister said.

In line with legislative procedures on declaring protected areas, public debates, Nuredini said, will take place in the coming period, discussing proposals of the local population. Then, a final proposal is set to be drafted and delivered to the government for adoption.

Nuredini assured the public that the positions of all stakeholders regarding nature and population protection will be taken into consideration, while at the same time promoting regional development in line with European standards.

The government adopted Tuesday the initiatives of the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning for protection of Shar Mountain and Osogovo Mountains. Shar Mountain is set to be declared a national park while the Osogovo Mountains a protected area.

In answer to a reporter’s question, Nuredini discussed at the news conference international studies that show that COVID-19 death rate is related to levels of exposure to pollution.

“We know there’s a connection and we’re set to invest more in air pollution prevention and making transport more efficient to decrease air pollution,” Nuredini said.

He also addressed at the press conference issues regarding Shar Mountain’s infrastructure.

“We’re set to meet with local authorities, develop infrastructure, and improve national park standards. This is also a good opportunity to attract both foreign and domestic investments. If we implement European standards we’ll be able to promote both summer and winter tourism,” Nuredini said.