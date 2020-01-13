Country honors military members who died in Blace helicopter crash 12 years ago

Skopje, 12 January 2020 (MIA) – The eleven members of the Army who died twelve years ago in a helicopter crash were honored with a minute of silence and laying flowers at the memorial near Katlanovo’s Blace on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Defense, a Ministry delegation led by Deputy Minister Bekim Maksuti, an Army delegation led by Deputy Chief of General Staff Major General Azim Nuredin, Petrovec Mayor Borche Mitevski, delegations from the Joint Operational Command, the Wing Aviation Unit, and the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, as well as family members of the victims laid wreaths of fresh flowers at the memorial in Blace.

Family members and a delegation from the Wing Aviation Unit also laid wreaths at the memorial in front of the Aviation Command in the Strasho Pindzhur barracks in Petrovec.

The MI-17 army helicopter, returning from a six-month mission in Bosnia, was en route from Camp Butmir to Skopje when it crashed due to bad weather on Jan. 12, 2008.

Lieutenant-Colonel Toni Spasovski, Major Goran Ristovski, Captains Brane Spasovski and Igor Gjoreski, Master Sergeants Slavcho Vasilev and Toni Davitkovski, Staff Sergeants Janko Siric, Miki Ivanovski, Aleksandar Taskovski and Aleksandar Vasic, as well as Corporal Zlatko Veljanovski were killed in the crash. lk/mr