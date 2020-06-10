0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Country cannot function without parliament, date for elections not a political wish: defense minister

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 10 June 2020 17:04

Skopje, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – The date for the elections is not an issue of political wish or consensus among political parties but one regulated by the Constitution and the laws, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Wednesday.

She told reporters that the state of emergency cannot be extended indefinitely because the country cannot function without a parliament, whereas a government with full political legitimacy needs to be elected.

“A democratic country cannot allow itself to operate for such a long time without a parliament. Therefore, the date for the elections is not an issue of someone’s wishes but whether we want the country to function with full capacity,” said Shekerinska.

