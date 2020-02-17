Costa Rica logs record cocaine bust, valued at 136 million dollars

Costa Rican authorities confiscated 5.8 tons of cocaine in the country’s east, hidden in a shipment of flowers headed for the Netherlands, the country’s Public Security Ministry reported on Saturday.

It is the biggest drug bust in the country’s history, according to the ministry. According to a report in La Nacion, the drugs carry a value of about 136 million dollars.

The cartel smuggling the drugs collected it from Bolivia, Colombia and Peru before it planned to ship it to Europe by sea.

“This is a tough blow for these criminal organizations,” said Public Security Minister Michael Soto. “But we have to keep working, also at the regional level in cooperation with other countries.”