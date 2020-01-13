Cory Booker withdraws from US presidential race as field narrows

Senator Cory Booker dropped out of the US presidential race on Monday amid mounting criticism over a lack of diversity in the field of Democrats vying to unseat President Donald Trump this November.

Booker, a senator from New Jersey, was an early frontrunner in a crowded and diverse Democratic field, but his star slowly fizzled with lackluster fundraising and polling numbers.

The departure of the 50-year-old African-American leaves the field of over two dozens Democrats dwindled to 12 candidates, 10 of whom are white.

“To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you,” Booker said in a tweet announcing his resignation. “I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

The announcement comes ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 – the first state to pick its candidate to defeat Trump.