Corruption trial of Israel’s Netanyahu postponed over coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s corruption trial has been postponed by two months, after courts were put on emergency schedules as part of coronavirus spread prevention measures.

The first hearing at Jerusalem District Court had been due to start on Tuesday, but has now been postponed until May 24, according to a statement from the court.

Israel’s attorney general filed the indictment against Netanyahu on January 28.

Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases, after allegedly offering political favours in return for positive press coverage and helping wealthy business contacts in return for gifts.

It is the first time in Israel’s history that a sitting prime minister has been indicted.